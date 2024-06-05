Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.69

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 86880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.