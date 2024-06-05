StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.89.

NYSE:TEL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

