StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.