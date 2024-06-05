StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.