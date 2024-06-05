StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

