StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
Cinedigm Company Profile
