Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

