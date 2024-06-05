Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

PCTY stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.13. 36,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $136.41 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

