Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

