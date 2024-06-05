Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 895 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $27,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRS remained flat at $23.65 on Tuesday. 428,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

