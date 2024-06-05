Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Aspen Technology worth $38,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $205.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

