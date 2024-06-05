Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 286,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 244,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,089. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

