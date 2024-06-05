Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,599 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 4.55% of EZCORP worth $21,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $90,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 410,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

