Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,916 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $41,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,905 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 73,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,759 shares of company stock worth $31,027,489. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,666. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

