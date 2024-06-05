Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 427 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. 1,195,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

