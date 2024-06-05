Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $7.39 on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. 2,152,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,835. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

