Steem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $124.38 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,126.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00676829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00118228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00225735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00089175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,362,809 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

