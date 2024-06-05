StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.1 %

StealthGas stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in StealthGas by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.