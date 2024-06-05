Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.56 and last traded at $81.27. Approximately 3,325,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,203,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

