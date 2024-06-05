STAR Financial Bank Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,943. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.69 and a 200-day moving average of $518.44.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

