STAR Financial Bank Purchases 1,016 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

