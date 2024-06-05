STAR Financial Bank Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 393,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.