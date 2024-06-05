STAR Financial Bank Buys 1,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. 3,017,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191,964. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

