STAR Financial Bank Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.57. 145,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

