STAR Financial Bank Acquires 227 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $578,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 806,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

