SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Lifted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.91% of SS&C Technologies worth $288,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 178,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

