Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $31,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,129 shares of company stock worth $11,443,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.