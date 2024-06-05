Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.98 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

CXM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,037. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

