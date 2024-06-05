SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $534.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,508. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

