SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Holdings Cut by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,795 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 103,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,486. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.