SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Holdings Cut by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,795 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 103,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,486. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.65.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
