SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 192,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

