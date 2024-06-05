SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 192,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.