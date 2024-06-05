Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 852,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

