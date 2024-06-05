Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 655,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,493. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

