Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,761 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods makes up approximately 9.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $73,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 155,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,263. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

