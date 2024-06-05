Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,378,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,779,000 after buying an additional 488,121 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 67,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 43,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,756,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

