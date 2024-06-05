Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 5,220,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

