Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 89,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 754,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,466. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

