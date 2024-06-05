Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,075,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock remained flat at $47.30 on Wednesday. 211,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,047. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $692,662 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

