Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,231. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.