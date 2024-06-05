Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,431 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

View Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 114,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.