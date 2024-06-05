Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 38,870 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 254,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

