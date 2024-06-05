Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 368,468 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 394,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 4,299,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.