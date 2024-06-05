Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $107.25. 88,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

