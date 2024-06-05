Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.47). 1,571,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 931% from the average session volume of 152,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.41).

Sourcebio International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market cap of £85.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,277.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

