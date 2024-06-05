SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.86. 9,599,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 50,292,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.