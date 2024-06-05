Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,806. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

