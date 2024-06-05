Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.77 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 2,104,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,109. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

