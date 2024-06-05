SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $21.59. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. SLM shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 89,859 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

