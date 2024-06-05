Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SRE stock opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,301.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 77.90 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.44.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,984.65 ($6,386.48). Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

