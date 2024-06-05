Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 23,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 442,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

