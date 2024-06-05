SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.02

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 79.02 and last traded at 79.01, with a volume of 1206330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 76.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $11,751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,844,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $42,883,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.