Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,092 Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Global-E Online comprises approximately 0.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,686,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,864 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GLBE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 651,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,924. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.